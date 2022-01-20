Calgary police catch driver going 181 km/h in an 80 km/h zone

Calgary police say a driver was ticketed on Thursday after being clocked travelling 181 km/h in an area where the speed limit is 80 km/h.

Police said the driver was pulled over just after midnight while eastbound on McKnight Boulevard N.E. underneath the Metis Trail overpass.

In a tweet, CPS Const. Nick Luxen said the driver had a probationary licence (GDL).

"The overnight low was -15 C," Luxen tweeted. "These winter driving conditions demand extra caution."

"Our Traffic Section officers are continuing to see some extremely dangerous speeds."

Calgary police said the driver was given a ticket for speeds exceeding more than 50 km/h above the posted speed limit, which results in an automatic court appearance.

