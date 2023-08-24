Calgary police cleared in death of suspect Tasered during arrest

Calgary police have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the death of a man who was Tasered while being arrested in 2019.

It happened in the early morning hours on May 1, following a hit-and-run crash at McKnight Boulevard and 52 Street N.E.

Officers were called to the intersection just before 4 a.m. for reports that the driver of a Ford Fusion appeared to have intentionally hit a pedestrian.

A report on the man's death from Alberta's police watchdog, released on Thursday, says while investigating the crash that night, police determined the pedestrian and the driver were roommates.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) report includes interviews with civilian witnesses who described aggressive and combative behaviour from the driver when confronting him about the hit-and-run.

One is quoted as saying the man seemed "out of it," while another said the man swore at him and shouted, "I'm the devil, I'm the devil, I'll kill you!"

When police located the driver, they approached his vehicle to try to arrest him, but ASIRT says the accused refused to unlock his vehicle.

Police smashed the Fusion's windows with their batons, at which time the accused reportedly yelled, "I am the devil."

Though the officers tried to remove the suspect from the vehicle, ASIRT noted he was "very large" (approximately 6'4" and more than 300 pounds) and was "resisting their efforts."

"Officers used physical force, batons and conductive energy weapons (CEWs) in an attempt to get him out of the vehicle and into custody," said ASIRT. "These efforts continued for a lengthy period of time but failed."

Eventually, a police dog was used to get the man out of the vehicle, at which time he was handcuffed.

"Once handcuffed, officers realized that (the accused) had stopped breathing," said ASIRT.

Officers administered a dose of Narcan and performed CPR, which was continued by EMS. Paramedics took the man to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The report from ASIRT notes that an autopsy determined the man's cause of death was "complications of cocaine use involving struggle during police altercation/restraint."

ASIRT concluded that all of the officers involved were "acting properly" and that the force used was "necessary, reasonable and proportionate in all the circumstances, notwithstanding the tragic outcome."