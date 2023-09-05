Calgary police 'concerned for well-being' of missing teen

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a teen who has gone missing from the community of Forest Lawn.

Fourteen-year-old Selena Grey was last seen leaving her home to go to school at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Police say despite efforts of family, Grey's whereabouts are unknown.

"Although nothing indicates foul play, police and family are concerned for her well-being," said a Monday news release.

Grey, who also goes by the name Layla, is described as 165 centimetres (5'5") tall, weighing approximately 50 kilograms (110 pounds) with a slim build, hazel eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a white hijab, white sweater and black shorts.

Anyone with information about Grey's whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.