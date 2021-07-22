Calgary police continue search for witnesses to hit-and-run
Calgary police would like to speak to the drivers and occupants of 10 vehicles that passed the scene of a hit-and-run crash on July 4 that sent a pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries.
The crash happened atabout 1:40 a.m.
Investigators have been able to review CCTV and dash-cam footage from the area around Memorial Drive and St. Georges Drive N.E. — the exit to the Calgary Zoo and 12 Street S.E. — and say 10 vehicles passed by before someone stopped and rendered first aid.
Police say it was a 2016 grey Chrysler 300 that hit 25-year-old Emerson Wikeruk.
He was rushed to Foothills hospital where his family says he was placed in a medically-induced coma and put on a respirator. Family members say his injuries include broken vertebrae, a broken foot and severe internal injuries.
The suspect driver and vehicle have both been located but charges have not been laid.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
