Calgary police dog injured in fatal standoff released from care

The Calgary Police Service dog stabbed by a man who was then shot and killed by officers has been released from care and is now recovering at home with its handler.

The animal, known as police service dog Jack, was stabbed during a police standoff on Saturday.

Witnesses say a "distressed" man, since identified as Latjor Tuel, advanced on officers with a knife and was shot four times with bullets after 'less-lethal rounds' failed to stop him.

Tuel was pronounced dead at the scene. Police had been called there for reports a man with a stick had assaulted someone.

Members of the Calgary Sudanese community have said the killing was racially motivated, however Chief Mark Neufeld has defended the actions of his officers, saying they attempted to de-escalate the situation and spent "significant" time talking to Tuel before it escalated.

The police dog was taken to veterinary care in life-threatening condition. It was released on Wednesday and CPS says its long-term prognosis for returning to work is "undetermined." Police did not reveal the nature of the dog's injuries.

Family members say Tuel was struggling with mental health issues, including suspected post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), but was not an aggressive man.

He was a child soldier in his homeland of Sudan, fighting for freedom as a member of the Sudan People Liberation Army. He was later among the tens of thousands of 'Lost Boys of Sudan', youth who fled their country to escape civil war, and eventually found his way to Canada.