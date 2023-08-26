iHeartRadio

Calgary police execute search of property


Police executed a search warrant on a property south of Calgary Friday night

There was a heavy police presence at a property south of Calgary Friday night.

Over a dozen city police and RCMP cruisers descended on an acreage with lights flashing as they entered the property near Dunbow Road and 36 Street East, just before 8 p.m.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were executing a warrant as part of an ongoing Calgary police investigation.

RCMP officers were on hand to support them.

12