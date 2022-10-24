Calgary police find teen girl missing from Dalhousie
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
Calgary police say a 15-year-old girl who went missing from the community of Dalhousie on Saturday has been found.
The teen hadn't been heard from since leaving her home on the afternoon of Oct. 22.
Police said there was nothing at this time to indicate foul play was involved.
While the girl's disappearance didn't meet the threshold for an Amber Alert, police did work with the Missing Children Society of Canada to find her.
On Monday, police confirmed the teen had been safely located.
-
N.B. reports 9 new COVID-19-related deaths, hospitalizations remain stableNew Brunswick is reporting nine new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update Tuesday.
-
Assault victim dies after being released from hospital, second-degree murder charge laid: policeThe Winnipeg Police Service has laid a second-degree murder charge after a 19-year-old man died two days after being released from hospital following an assault.
-
Calgary's former James Short Park, Parkade will get new name Nov. 1Until then it’s a park without a name.
-
Investigation underway after woman injured by Edmonton police dogA woman suffered minor injuries after an incident involving an Edmonton Police Service dog.
-
Five challenges facing new Ottawa mayor Mark SutcliffeHere are a few things that Ottawa's mayor will have to tackle when he takes over at city hall.
-
Halifax paper engineers pops-up iconic landmarks with greeting cardsA Halifax artist’s intricate greeting cards are standing out amongst the rest.
-
Chirico takes the helm in North Bay, five women elected to councilNorth Bay city council is heading into its next session with a new mayor and sweeping changes on council.
-
Recycling delays expected for another week in Greater VictoriaThe Capital Regional District is warning of potential recycling pickup delays this week.
-
Several new mayors elected in municipalities across the regionAlex Nuttall was elected as mayor of Barrie, and long-time Oro-Medonte Mayor Harry Hughes was unseated as the votes came in Monday night, with several other new mayors elected across the region.