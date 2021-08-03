Calgary police hate crimes unit investigating southeast skateboard park graffiti

The Calgary police hate crimes unit is investigating offensive graffiti left at a southeast skateboard park over the weekend.

A warning: some readers may find details disturbing.

The vandalism depicts a pair of words, one a homophobic slur and one a racial slur.

Calgary police were called Monday and the vandalism was present as skateboarders used the park on Sunday evening. No suspects have been identified and police are working to find CCTV footage of the area.

Area residents tell CTV News they are shocked to see offensive words in a family friendly space, and call the incident immature.