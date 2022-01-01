Calgary police hold tribute for Sgt. Andrew Harnett

The memory of Sgt. Andrew Harnett, a police officer who was killed during a traffic stop, lives on among his colleagues at the Calgary Police Service.

Officials posted a video tribute for Harnett, who died after he was struck by an SUV during a traffic stop on Dec. 31, 2020.

The service also thanked Calgarians for their support during the tragic loss.

"Throughout this past year, we have been comforted by your support in our time of grief. Thank you #yyc for being there for us when we needed you most," the post read.

They also recognized Harnett as a hero.

Meanwhile, Harnett's brother Jason also posted a tribute and reminded all families of first responders to "hug your loved ones" and "say a little prayer for their safety."

One man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter while a teenager who was also in the vehicle faces a first-degree murder trial next month.