Calgary police hope regalia stolen in July can be recovered
Calgary police are looking to the public for help tracking down traditional Indigenous regalia that went missing in July.
The regalia was inside a grey 2020 Dodge Caravan stolen from a lot near the 600 block of 11 Avenue S.E. on July 15.
Police say the vehicle was taken sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., and as of Wednesday the regalia had not been recovered.
"The regalia, which holds a significant importance to the victim, was gifted and passed down from previous generations and is a key piece of history in storytelling, transmitting heritage, and serving as a badge of honour," said a Facebook post by the Calgary Police Service.
Anyone with information about the theft or the current whereabouts of the regalia is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
