Calgary police identify Castleridge homicide victim, lay murder charges
Calgary police have arrested a man in connection to the death of a woman found lifeless inside a Castleridge home on Friday.
Officers were called to a house in the 0-100 block of Castleridge Drive N.E. at around 7 a.m. for reports of a person in medical distress.
Emergency crews discovered a woman in her 20s dead inside the home.
On Saturday, police revealed the victim was 25-year-old Autumn Levi Cross Child, and confirmed her death is considered a homicide.
"Officers who attended the scene located the complainant who was eventually taken into custody for questioning," said a release. "It was at this time investigators determined the complainant to be a suspect in the death of Cross Child."
Brandon Noland Yellowfly, 24, is charged with first-degree murder.
He is scheduled to next appear in court on June 22, 2022.
Police say Cross Child's death marks Calgary's 15th homicide this year.
Anyone with information on the death is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
