Calgary police identify weekend homicide victim
Police identified a man who died early Saturday morning in his apartment in northeast Calgary.
At about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to a building on the 1800 block of 14 Ave. N.E. after residents reported a disturbance taking place inside one of the suites.
Police arrived and discovered the body of a deceased man.
Following an autopsy, he's been identified as 65-year-old Raymond William Senecal.
Investigators still do not have a description of a suspect, but believe more than one is involved. Based on evidence at the scene, investigators think items may have been removed from the apartment, which the suspects may be trying to sell.
"In this case, the victim was targeted while he was inside his own residence," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the CPS Homicide Unit. "This case is unsettling for many and we are really looking for the public's assistance to help direct our investigators."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.
Senecal was Calgary's 18th homicide of 2021.
