Calgary police identify woman, man found dead in southwest home

Calgary police have released the names of a man and woman found dead in the community of Erlton last week.

Police were called to a home in the 0-100 block of 34 Avenue S.W. at around 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15 to check on the welfare of a woman whose friends said they hadn't heard from her for several days.

Officers found the woman and a man dead in the home.

WestJet employees confirmed to CTV News on Monday the woman was pilot Christina Thomson.

On Wednesday, police confirmed Thomson, 45, was indeed one of the deceased, and identified Thomas Howell, 48, from Rowley, Mass., as the other.

Though autopsies have been completed, police say the manner of death hasn't yet been determined, pending further testing.

“Our condolences go out to the friends, colleagues and family of those involved in this tragic incident," said Staff Sgt. Lee Treit in a news release.

"We still have many questions to answer for the loved ones and are hoping anyone with information will come forward."

Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.