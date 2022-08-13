iHeartRadio

Calgary police investigate after stolen truck crashed

A woman that police say was driving a stolen truck fled the scene after crashing the vehicle in northwest Calgary.

Calgary police are looking for the public's help to track down a female suspect who they say stole a truck and then crashed it in Bowness.

Officials told CTV News Saturday that around 8 a.m., a driver crashed a stolen truck onto a concrete barrier on 77 Street and Bowness Road N.W.

No one was hurt in the incident, but the suspect fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

