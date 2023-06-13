Calgary police investigate after woman stabbed in the neck
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
Calgary police temporarily shut down an LRT station on Tuesday morning after a woman was stabbed.
At 6:35 a.m., a woman called 911 saying that she had been stabbed, police told CTV News.
The victim, who is in her 30s, was found in the area of Seventh Avenue and Third Street S.W. She was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in stable condition.
EMS had no information about her injuries, but police say she had two puncture wounds to her neck.
Police say they found evidence of the stabbing on the train, but say she was attacked somewhere else and made her way onto the train afterward.
Officers are in Century Gardens, across from the Eighth Street LRT station, looking for more evidence.
They are investigating.
-
'Serious' injury leads to temporary closure of Regina Public Library Central locationAn altercation that led to a "serious" but non-life-threatening injury has temporarily closed the central branch of Regina's Public Library (RPL).
-
The new project using cameras to learn more about golden eaglesA collaborative project between Manitoba and Kentucky is taking research into golden eagles to new heights.
-
Community group rallies to try and save beach volleyball courtsA Calgary group says it is prepared to dig in and attempt to block a plan to get rid of a pair of outdoor beach volleyball courts in the city.
-
Two cats perish in Chatham house fireTwo family cats have died in a Chatham house fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon.
-
Cape Breton greenhouse marks 100 years in business; Owner to celebrate half-centuryA Cape Breton greenhouse is celebrating a century in business, while the owner celebrates 50 years in charge.
-
OPP investigating alleged hate crime at Midland schoolsInvestigators with the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect allegedly involved in a hate crime in Midland.
-
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBOThe parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.
-
Ontario hospital workers awarded more pay after Bill 124 found unconstitutionalOntario hospital workers are set to get additional wage increases over two years, the latest in a series of similar arbitration decisions after the province's wage-restraint law was found unconstitutional.
-