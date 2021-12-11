Calgary police investigate crash that sent 2 people to hospital

Calgary police are examining the circumstances of a crash involving a van and a cyclist and say that both parties involved were likely intoxicated.

Officials say they were called to the scene, in the right-hand lane of Memorial Drive just past Deerfoot Trail S.E. at about 12:30 a.m.

Police say an eastbound van, driven by a 46-year-old man, struck a cyclist riding near the edge of the road.

The victim, also a 46-year-old male, was struck with considerable force, police add, saying he was thrown nearly 20 metres onto the grass median.

"He suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital," police said in a release.

After the driver struck the cyclist, he veered left across three eastbound lanes before crashing into the concrete barrier separating the road from the LRT tracks.

The vehicle also rolled over onto its passenger side.

The driver was also taken to hospital in serious condition.

Police are now conducting an investigation, but believe that both the cyclist and driver were impaired by alcohol. There is also reason to believe the cyclist was on drugs as well, investigators say.

Officials are now asking members of the public who might have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Anyone who witnessed this collision or has dashcam footage from their vehicle is asked to call police via the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips