Calgary police investigate daytime shooting at gas station

Calgary police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting in the community of McCall.

Officers were called to a Chevron gas station in the 4800 block of 12 Street N.E. shortly before noon on Thursday for reports someone fired a gun and then drove off.

Police say as of 12:15 p.m., no injuries have been reported.

Mount Royal University criminal justice professor Doug King says the shooting was "very reckless."

"It takes place in the middle of the afternoon in an area that's populated by many different people."

King adds this kind of violence is concerning from a public safety standpoint.

"My mind also instantly went to the last, similar kind of situation … At Market Mall, and I'm wondering if the two are connected."

Anyone with information about the incident or dash-cam footage is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.