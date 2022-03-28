Calgary police investigate early morning attack on woman near Prince's Island Park

Calgary police are investigating after a woman was attacked while walking near Prince's Island Park early Sunday.

Police say the woman was walking from the park to the Bow River Pathway when someone grabbed her from behind and tried to drag her toward the river.

The woman was able to break free and ran away, reaching a nearby security guard, who called police.

Investigators are now searching for CCTV footage from the area.

"All Calgarians should be able to move around our city any time of the day, in any location without fear of harm," said violent crime investigative team Sgt. Matt Hinchey.

"Those who seek to cause harm and fear will be found and held accountable for their actions."

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.