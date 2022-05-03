Calgary police investigate fatal crash in Midnapore
Calgary police are investigating a fatal crash in the community of Midnapore.
An official with Calgary EMS says the collision happened on Midlake Boulevard S.E. near Midpark Boulevard S.E. at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Paramedics found one man dead at the scene.
Another man, who was badly injured, was rushed to hospital in serious but stable condition.
The incident has closed the eastbound lanes of Midlake Boulevard S.E. between MacLeod Trail and Midpark Rise S.E.
Police say all directions of travel of Midpark Boulevard S.E. are also closed.
"Please avoid the area and use alternate routes of transportation," police said in a tweet.
"Please avoid the area and use alternate routes of transportation while our Traffic Unit continues to investigate.— Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) May 3, 2022
This is a developing story and will be updated with more details when they become available…
