Calgary police investigate fatal shooting in Douglasdale

Calgary police are investigating a fatal shooting in the community in Douglasdale.

Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Douglas Ridge Circle S.E. at around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived they found one man dead at the scene.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and are in the process of gathering CCTV footage from the area and speaking with witnesses.

"I heard about five or six gunshots go off," said area resident Jason Vanderhorst. "After the gunshots went off … I heard a woman screaming."

"After that it went quiet. Maybe 20 minutes later we started hearing sirens."

"It's kind of disheartening to wake up to police knocking on your door and talking about gunshots going on out front, especially when you have an 11-day-old (baby) in the house," said neighbour Rob Randell.

Krystal Reeb calls the deadly shooting "unnerving."

"We just moved here from a different neighbourhood thinking that we had a nice quiet street… but not so much, apparently."

As of Thursday afternoon, police said no suspects were in custody.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

VEHICLE CONNECTED TO SHOOTING FOUND IN FOOTHILLS

Calgary police say a vehicle found on fire outside of Calgary shortly after the shooting is believed to be connected.

The burnt-out SUV was found in the 6400 block of 296 Avenue East in Foothills County at roughly 9:40 a.m.

Police say it matches the description of a vehicle thought to be connected to the Douglasdale death.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Police are also asking anyone with dash cam footage from the area of Douglas Ridge S.E. between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Thursday – or from 296 Avenue E between 8:45 and 9:40 a.m. – to contact them.

Investigators are also seeking tips from anyone who may have seen an individual connected to a white 2022 Ford Expedition filling up a container with gas.

"It is believed that the suspect(s) purchased gas prior to committing the homicide and that the gas was used to burn the vehicle found in Foothills County," police said.