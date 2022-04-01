Calgary police investigate fatal shooting on Radcliffe Close

Calgary police are investigating the death of a man in the community of Albert Park/Radisson Heights on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the 0-100 block Radcliffe Close S.E. at around 1:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

EMS said the victim, a male, was found with traumatic injuries but pronounced dead at the scene.

The age of the victim hasn't yet been released.

EMS said no other injuries were reported.

Early Fridayy evening, police released images of a vehicle of interest.

It's described by police as a beige or grey Chevrolet Venture minivan last seen leaving the area at Memorial Dr. S.E. and 28 Street S.E. around 1:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.