Calgary police investigate group assault that left woman in life-threatening condition
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was found unconscious and badly beaten on Stephen Avenue on Wednesday.
The victim was located in the 100 block of Eighth Avenue S.W., in the downtown core, at around 12:30 a.m.
Police say it's believed she was assaulted by multiple people.
The victim was rushed to hospital where she remains in life-threatening condition.
Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
-
Voter fatigue, acclamations could spell low turnout in Ontario municipal electionsDave Meslin is a serial ideas guy.
-
-
Manitoba First Nation calling for a stronger role in water governanceOne Manitoba First Nation is taking steps to protect its traditional lands and calling for a stronger role for First Nations when it comes to water governance.
-
Victim thrown onto road, threatened by man with a knife in caught-on-camera incidentPolice are asking a victim and witnesses to come forward after a caught-on-camera attack in downtown Vancouver.
-
'It’s a whole industry in the making': Researchers working to turn greenhouse gas into undersea rockNew research shows carbon dioxide captured from the atmosphere could turn to rock in 25 years if injected into the ocean floor off Vancouver Island.
-
Mayoral candidate vows to build at-grade boulevard in place of Gardiner East ExpresswayMayoral hopeful Gil Penalosa wants to cancel the “wasteful” rebuild of the Gardiner East Expressway and instead replace the elevated highway with an at-grade boulevard.
-
Sask. Cancer Agency gets new presidentThe Saskatchewan Cancer Agency has announced that Deb Bulych has taken over at their new president and CEO.
-
Teenage boy arrested as part of ongoing Toronto taxi scam investigationA 14-year-old boy has been arrested in part of an ongoing taxi scam investigation in which unsuspected victims are approached for help on the streets of Toronto.
-
City of Windsor prepares to light up the cityThe City of Windsor is preparing to bring holiday cheer and light up the city by starting the first phase of equipment installations for Bright Lights.