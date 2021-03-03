Police responded to a weapons call around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon after a woman reported having the driver side window of her car shot out while in traffic.

The woman was heading westbound on 16 Avenue N.E., getting ready to turn south on Deerfoot Trail.

Police say she reported the driver of another vehicle pulled up and shot out her window. Investigators say they believe the weapon may have been a pellet gun.

Some type of projectile broke the glass.

A Lethbridge ambulance that happened to be in the area as the crew were heading home was the closest available unit. They assessed the woman, but EMS says there were no injuries.

Police units searched for the alleged shooter's vehicle but had not made any arrests as of Wednesday afternoon.

It's not clear if it was a targeted attack, a case of road rage or something else. If you have any information on the incident or may have seen something, you're asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234.