Calgary police investigate shooting in Whitehorn

Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Whitehorn on Monday that left a truck badly damaged.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Whitman Place N.E. at around 12:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Police centred their investigation around a red truck parked in the back lane. Its windshield was pockmarked from what appeared to be gunshots and the side windows and rear window were destroyed.

Christal Brian says she was in front of her home with her three-year-old granddaughter before the shooting happened.

"Some people showed up out front and started calling me names," Brian said. "I went to bring my granddaughter inside because she doesn’t need to hear those obscenities."

"The next thing I know, that truck was out back and all I heard was pop, pop, pop. like six to eight times.

"I ran to the bathroom with her and the dog because I was like, 'I don't know what to do right now,' ... I didn't know if they were shooting at the house. I didn't know what they were doing."

Police say no one was injured and the incident is not believed to be random.

Brian says this is not the first time her family has suffered violence since moving to the street.

She says over the last year, their family car has had all its windows smashed in, the fence around their property has been kicked over, and at one point their front door was smashed in and robbers entered the house while they were at home.

She believes the family is being targeted.

"I am exhausted. I am here all the time. I have to make sure my child is safe, my daughter-in-law is safe, my granddaughter is safe," she said.

"It’s getting worse and worse. Now they are using guns."

Just after 4:30 p.m., police lifted the damaged truck onto a flatbed truck and hauled it away for forensic examination.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them by calling 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers