Calgary police investigate southwest shooting

Calgary police are at the scene of a fight in the southwest and have confirmed that firearms were involved.

Officials told CTV News on Friday that police were called to respond to an altercation in the 700 block of 15th Avenue S.W. at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Police say at least one shot was fired in the incident, but there are no reports of injuries at this time.

However, investigator have said a man was brought to the Peter Lougheed Centre at about 11:15 a.m., suffering from a gunshot wound.

It is too early to tell if the victim was shot in the earlier incident.

There are no suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…