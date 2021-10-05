Calgary police investigate suspicious death of toddler

Calgary police say officers are investigating the suspicious death of a toddler in the community of Albert Park/Radisson Heights.

Police were called to the 2800 block of 14 Avenue S.E. at around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of a toddler in medical distress.

Despite the best efforts of first responders, police said the 18-month-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbours say there were four children living in the home -- an adolescent and three under the age of three. The young kids were often seen playing outside with their mother and other children in the neighbourhood.

"You seen that their life was going well, and to see something like this happen … it's not fair," says Krista Cartwright, who often talked with the toddler's mother about the challenges of parenting.

"I told her multiple times how proud (I am) of her, and how I've seen her grow as a parent."

When the street filled with paramedics and police, Cartwright knew something was very wrong inside the home.

"I texted her 'Are you OK?' - stupid question. You know she's not. Somethings going on. She said, 'No,'" said Cartwright.

"Your head kind of starts doing the math, and whose room is whose and watching her walk out, I know that walk."

The homicide unit investigates every sudden death of a child, but in this case police say it's being treated as suspicious. Two adults were held for questioning Tuesday.

Police are also speaking with witnesses, collecting CCTV footage and examining evidence, a news release said.

An autopsy is expected to be completed on Wednesday.

Fatalities involving children often take investigators weeks or months to resolve.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV Calgary's Bill Macfarlane