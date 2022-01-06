Calgary police investigate Thorncliffe stabbing that seriously injured man
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
One person was rushed to hospital on Thursday after a stabbing in the community of Thorncliffe.
Calgary police said officers were called to the 6300 block of 4 Street N.W. just before 8 a.m. for reports of an altercation inside a home.
When they arrived, police found one man who was badly injured.
EMS confirmed the man, in his early 20s, was transported to hospital in serious condition, and said he was suffering from "several" traumatic wounds.
No suspects were taken into custody and no other injuries were reported.
