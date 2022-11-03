Calgary police investigating alleged plot against former mayor Naheed Nenshi

Calgary police are launching an investigation into an alleged scheme to entrap former mayor Naheed Nenshi, the service confirms.

It stems from accusations made by David Wallace, a political fixer, who told CTV News he was hired by Calgary business leaders to set up a meeting between then-mayor Nenshi and representatives of the Russian federation.

The alleged 2019 plot, apparently called "Operation Peacock," was first reported on by Canadaland.

"The Calgary Police Service is aware of allegations that surfaced online this week regarding an alleged entrapment plot against former Mayor Naheed Nenshi," reads part of a statement from police.

"Investigators are in the process of reaching out to Mr. Nenshi to obtain a formal statement to initiate an investigation."

Speaking to CTV News from Ottawa on Tuesday, Wallace said he was hired to "dangle" a large investment opportunity in front of Nenshi in an effort to create a compromising scenario for the former mayor, but says Nenshi "wouldn't take the bait."

Nenshi released a statement earlier this week calling for a formal police investigation.

"How disappointing to read about this alleged plot against me. It appears that there are people that seem to think that their money and their connections make them more important or powerful than everyday citizens. And yet again, citizens have proven them wrong," the former mayor's statement reads.

SEAN CHU RESPONDS

Ward 4 Councillor Sean Chu released a statement late Wednesday night confirming he did meet with Wallace in 2019 and co-signed a letter that was sent to Russian diplomats, inviting them to Calgary.

"With Calgary being in an economic slump at the time, I believed any large-scale investment should be encouraged," Chu said, adding he was not aware of the alleged scheme against the former mayor until media reports surfaced this week.

The letter, co-signed by Chu and former councillor Joe Magliocca and sent in October 2019, invites a pair of Russian diplomats to Calgary "to discuss potential investment opportunities and bilateral trade."

"We would be honoured to host and introduce you to our world class city," reads the letter addressed to Russia's Consul General and Economic Development Minister. David Wallace is cc'd at the bottom of the letter from the councillors.

The meeting never happened and no response was received, Chu said.

"I am very concerned that this letter was intended by others to be part of a scheme to trap former Mayor Nenshi. I am relieved it failed," reads Chu's statement released Wednesday.

Emails Wallace shared with CTV News show he then tried to leverage the invitation from the councillors to set up meetings with other Calgary business leaders and provincial politicians. None of the subsequent email correspondence seen by CTV News indicates any invitations were responded to.

Chu joined the former mayor in calling for a police investigation and said he will cooperate with police.

"Mayor Nenshi and I often disagreed on many civic issues, but one area where he is unimpeachable is his character, and the idea of him taking a bribe is truly unbelievable," Chu said.

Calgary's integrity commissioner told CTV News it does not speak to media about complaints or whether investigations are underway. The commissioner, however, does not have jurisdiction to investigate complaints against past council members.

CTV News reached out to Joe Magliocca for comment.

A response from his lawyer, Greg Dunn, said the following:

"As this matter is under police investigation I do not feel it appropriate to have Mr. Magliocca speak to the media at this juncture. However, I can say that Mr. Magliocca has no involvement in, or knowledge of, this alleged ‘entrapment scheme."

Calgary police ask anyone with information related to this investigation to call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Complaints are not accepted over social media or in other online forums.