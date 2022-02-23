Calgary police investigating suspicious death in downtown apartment building
CTV News Calgary Morning Live Reporter
Austin Lee
The Calgary Police Service homicide unit is investigating a suspicious death at a downtown apartment building.
Officers were called to Rocky Mountain Court, in the 200 block of Sixth Avenue S.E., for a disturbance complaint at around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Upon arrival, police found a man, believed to be in his mid-20s, dead at the scene.
There is no word on whether or not police have anyone in custody or if they are searching for suspects.
An autopsy is scheduled with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for Friday.
Anyone with information regarding the death is urged to contact the Calgary Police Service or Crime Stoppers.
-
Water main break causes flooding on east Regina streetsAnother water main break has caused flooding on multiple Regina streets Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Great news': Novavax vaccine coming to B.C., says top doctorBritish Columbia's top doctor says she's thrilled that the Novavax vaccine will soon be available in B.C., offering residents another option for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
This region's MOH says an end to the pandemic is on the horizonGrey Bruce's top doctor believes it's time to shift the thinking from pandemic to endemic as Omicron cases and hospitalizations decline.
-
‘These supports will go a long way’: $2.6 million in federal funding going towards black entrepreneurs in Western CanadaThe Black, Indigenous, People of Colour (BIPOC) Foundation in Lethbridge has received a major financial boost from Prairie Economic Development Canada (PEDC).
-
Taxi service no longer available in West NipissingTaxis are temporarily not available in West Nipissing, the municipality announced Wednesday.
-
Ontario woman seeking government rebates ends up signs $40,000 in contractsAn Ontario senior was hoping to save money when she came across an ad on Facebook promoting government rebates if she made upgrades to her home.
-
How cryptocurrency and government relief packages could impact your tax returnsAs direct investing and cryptocurrency gain momentum with new users, experts say it’s important to keep good records of exchanges for tax purposes or you could risk being audited.
-
Kenney's private surgery principle has already failed in Saskatchewan: policy expertAlberta is moving forward with a plan to double the number of surgeries completed in private clinics, but don't expect that to reduce wait times or costs in the long term, a health policy expert warns.
-
Following court ruling, Laurentian University cooperating with auditor general's officeProvincial politicians say they are making progress getting missing documents the auditor general had been looking for as part of her forensic audit into the insolvency at Laurentian University.