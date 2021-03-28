Calgary police investigating suspicious death in Forest Lawn

Homicide detectives have been called in to investigate a suspicious death in the southeast Calgary community of Forest Lawn.

Police first responded to the scene, in the 5200 block of Memorial Drive S.E., at about 10 p.m. Saturday for reports of shots being fired.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s in medical distress.

Neighbour Reshi Singh heard a gunshot.

"We were out of the house and we came back we heard a big bang of sound," she told CTV News. "By the time we came to the front to open the door, the police were here.

"It was very scary."

EMS also attended the scene, but the victim was later pronounced dead.

Nearby residents spoke about the incident Sunday morning.

"It's scary as heck because this is my corner store," Sabrina Howardson said. "Sometimes I walk here at night."

"It's tragic," said Jacques Buchanan. "It's tragic for any community. Unfortunately, it seems to be happening more frequently."

EMS also attended the scene, but the victim was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Monday and no further information will be released until that is completed.

Meanwhile, police are looking to speak to any witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, or the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: "P3 Tips"