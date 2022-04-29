Calgary police issue warning as high-risk offender released again

The Calgary Police Service has issued an advisory after a high-risk offender, with a history of sexual offences involving minors, was released after completing his latest sentence.

Cyril Douglas Apetagon, 39, returned to society last week after spending two years in prison for convictions on trespass by night and breaching court orders.

According to police, Apetagon was previously convicted on numerous charges including:

Sexual assault;

Accessing child pornography;

Aggravated assault; and,

Vehicle theft.

Apetagon has a history of sexually assaulting minors — males and females — that he knew or didn't know.

The Calgary Police Service's high risk offender program will closely monitor Apetagon's activity.

Police have released a photo and description of Apetagon after determining the move was "clearly in the public interest to inform members of the community of the release of Apetagon" and is being done as a precautionary measure.

Apetagon is described as:

178 centimetres (5'10") tall;

Weighing 79 kilograms (175 pounds);

Having a medium build;

Having black hair; and,

Having brown eyes.

Police will not condone any form of vigilante action against the now free man.

CPS released a similar warning in April 2012 when Apetagon, then 29 years old, was released in Calgary after completing a four-year prison sentence.

In the interest of public safety, the Calgary Police Service is issuing the following public information and warning regarding the release of a High-Risk Offender inmate, Cyril Douglas APETAGON, 39, on completion of his sentence.https://t.co/UUeCu7SLAo#yyc pic.twitter.com/AAwbIacit6