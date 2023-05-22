Calgary police locate, capture suspect in downtown bus shooting
A man wanted in connection with a brazen daytime shooting on a crowded bus in downtown Calgary has been arrested.
Police said Sunday afternoon that Theoran Yellowoldwoman was taken into custody without incident.
The 28-year-old faces six charges, including:
- Aggravated assault;
- Knowledge of an unauthorized possession of a firearm;
- Careless use of a firearm;
- Possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order (x2); and
- Breach of a probation order.
Yellowoldwoman is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
Police have previously said the shooting happened during an altercation between several individuals.
It's believed the bus was in motion when the fight broke out at roughly 11:40 a.m. on April 12, and that all involved were known to each other.
The driver stopped the bus in front of the Central Library on Third Street S.E.
Bystanders rushed to help the victim while others believed to be involved in the altercation fled.
In the aftermath, police took two people into custody.
Police have said they were questioned and released, and are now believed to be witnesses.
At last update, the shooting victim was still in hospital, in critical condition.
-
University students impacted by new credit card transaction feesNew credit card transaction fees businesses are allowed to pass onto customers will make him much more conscious about how and where he uses his credit card.
-
Sinkhole causes traffic disruption, attracts crowd in Calgary community of CranstonA massive sinkhole tore through a residential road in Cranston on Tuesday.
-
Tegan and Sara, Three Days Grace among acts at K-Days 2023K-Days announced its 2023 lineup Tuesday, featuring a mix of genres and eras for the festival’s free concert series.
-
Artificial intelligence and mandated targets: Strategies behind B.C.'s housing pushHousing continues to be a key talking point for the David Eby government, and one of his key lieutenants is prepared to flex his ministerial muscle to encourage, simplify and push municipalities and developers into creating more homes.
-
Uber for teens now available in VancouverStarting Tuesday, teens in Metro Vancouver can ride in an Uber without an adult present. The ride-sharing giant now allows minors between 13 and 17 years old to use their parent or guardian's account to book trips in a number of Canadian cities.
-
Kitchener woman convicted of child sexual abuse sees another condition for statutory releaseA 54-year-old Kitchener woman convicted of sexually abusing a child will face another condition added to the terms of her statutory release.
-
In his own words, David Johnston explains why he didn't recommend a public inquirySpecial rapporteur David Johnston sat down with CTV National News' Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina to discuss his 56-page report on foreign interference and why he didn't recommend a public inquiry.
-
Vancouver astronomer gains access to prestigious James Webb Space Telescope for researchSince the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) launched in December 2021, researchers across North America and Europe have been vying for access to it. It took years and a series of failures for Dr. Jeremy Heyl to get his turn.
-
Bikes for Migrants runs for second consecutive yearOrganizers of the Bikes for Migrants campaign believe a little two-wheel transportation can go a long way to improving the lives of workers.