Calgary police locate missing 91-year-old woman

Police are searching for Christine Tanner, 91, after she was reported missing Sunday afternoon (Source: CPS).

Police located a missing 91-year-old woman who had last been seen Sunday afternoon.

Christine Tanner, 91, was reported missing around 1:30 p.m.

According to CPS, she was located Sunday evening safely.

