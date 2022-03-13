Calgary police locate missing 91-year-old woman
Staff
CTV News Calgary
Police located a missing 91-year-old woman who had last been seen Sunday afternoon.
Christine Tanner, 91, was reported missing around 1:30 p.m.
According to CPS, she was located Sunday evening safely.
