Calgary police locate missing senior, say she's safe

Lily Millard, 87, was last seen leaving a family residence on foot in the 6200 block of 17 Avenue S.E.

Calgary police say a senior who went missing on Monday afternoon has been located safe and sound. 

Lily Millard, 87, was last seen leaving a family residence in the 6200 block of 17th Avenue S.E. on foot at around 2 p.m.

Millard was described as 163 centimetres (5’4”) tall and approximately 63 kilograms (140 pounds) with short, gray hair and brown eyes. 

