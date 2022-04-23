Calgary police locate vehicle in connection with Saddle Ridge murder

Calgary police say they've located a truck they were looking for in connection with the city's latest homicide case.

Investigators issued a release on Thursday with details about a vehicle they were looking for in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Hisham Ahmed.

Police have since found the truck, a black GMC Sierra, but have not released any details about arrests or suspects.

Officials did not say where the truck was located either.

Police were first called to the scene of a shooting in the 200 block of Saddlecrest Boulevard N.E. ajust before 10:30 p.m. on April 20.

When officers arrived, they found Ahmed's body inside a vehicle. Detectives say he had been shot.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.