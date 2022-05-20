Calgary police looking for man believed to be armed and dangerous
Calgary police issued a warning Friday about a man believed to be armed and dangerous.
Jamal Joseph Omar-Carr is charged with failing to comply with a release order and violating his probation. He's 34 years old, 177 cm (5'10") tall and has a medium build. He also has a large, distinctive tattoo on his left arm.
Investigators said anyone who sees Omar-Carr should not approach him. Call police immediately at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.
Have you seen Jamal Joseph OMAR-CARR? He is wanted on warrants for failing to comply with a release order and breach of probation. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.#yychttps://t.co/O880lPiWtz— Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) May 20, 2022
-
Bike patrols offer Sudbury police a unique view of the cityThis week, police officers in Sudbury and one from Sault Ste. Marie completed bicycle patrol training and fine-tuned their skills.
-
Tackling a future of expected 'extreme' wildfires in B.C.How does B.C. prepare for a future with more “extreme” wildfires? A former wildland firefighter turned researcher has some ideas.
-
Shroom boom? Psilocybin mushroom dispensaries sprouting up in VancouverMore and more magic mushroom dispensaries are popping up around Vancouver, and some say the movement is just getting started.
-
Turkeys on farm with 'bird flu' to be culled, poultry group saysAbout 4,000 turkeys are expected to be euthanized on a farm in British Columbia's Fraser Valley on Saturday after the highly pathogenic avian flu spread among the flock, says a spokesman for the B.C. Poultry Association.
-
Police called as anger boils over at Surrey, B.C., passport officeRCMP officers were called to a Surrey, B.C., passport office on Friday, as anger boiled among travellers who had been waiting days to get their documents in order before the long weekend.
-
Father of deceased Cambridge boy found dead: WRPSA man found dead in Milton early Friday morning is believed to be Curtis Hesselink, the father of an 8-year-old boy found dead in Cambridge last week.
-
State of local emergency declared in Whiteshell Provincial Park, Betula Lake area to be evacuatedThe province has declared a state of local emergency within the Whiteshell Provincial Park, saying rapidly rising water is posing a significant safety risk.
-
5 skiers uninjured after getting caught in avalanche in Whistler backcountryWhistler Search and Rescue is warning backcountry users of elevated avalanche risk this long weekend, after five skiers were fortunate to avoid injury in a significant slide Thursday night.
-
'The fertility journey': More women using assisted reproductive procedures to start familiesDuring the pandemic, more women in Canada underwent fertility treatments to get pregnant and start families, a journey that one Edmonton family is shedding some light on.