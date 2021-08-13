Calgary police looking for suspects who stole cash, furniture from restaurant
The Calgary Police Service says the same Beltline restaurant has been the target of several thefts over the past few months.
On Friday, CPS released photographs of two suspects tied to two recent incidents. In the first, a male broke the glass of the main door of Simply Irie restaurant at 1510 6th Street S.W. at around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 6.
Once inside, he stole a cash register and then fled on a bicycle.
On July 9 at around 5:30 a.m., a different suspect – also a male - cut a chain securing the restaurant’s patio, and stole 10 patio chairs.
Police believe this same suspect had burglarized the restaurant in the past on several occasions.
Police are hoping a member of the public will recognize the suspects in the newly released photographs.
Anyone with information about the identity of the two suspects is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tipsters can contact Calgary Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.
