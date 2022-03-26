Calgary police looking for teenage girl, missing since Thursday

Calgary police are looking to the public for help to find a teenage girl who went missing from the northwest community of Evanston this week.

Officials say Indigo Cormier, 13, was last seen on Thursday at about 2 p.m.

Cormier is described as:

152 centimetres (5') tall;

Approximately 49.8 kilograms (110 pounds);

Slim build;

Brown eyes; and

Long black hair.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing black framed glasses, a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white Air Jordan running shoes and a black Herschel backpack.

"Her family is concerned for her well-being," police said in a release.

"At this time, there is no evidence to indicate foul play is involved. Although this case does not meet the threshold of an Amber Alert, we are working with our partners at the Missing Children Society of Canada in hopes of locating (her)."

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org