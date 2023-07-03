Calgary police, MADD launch Impaired-Driving Prevention Month

Calgary's police and Mothers Against Drunk Driving are taking the month of July to remind drivers in and around the city to stay sober behind the wheel.

It's Impaired-Driving Prevention Month on the Alberta Traffic Safety Calendar, and the timing is not a coincidence.

"We encourage Calgarians to get out and enjoy summer activities, festivals and events over the next couple of months and we want to ensure everyone is planning ahead for these types of outings safely, with the goal of everyone making it home safe at the end of the night," said Acting Insp. Robert Patterson of the CPS traffic section in a release issued Monday.

"Drivers can expect to see an increase in impaired-driving check stops throughout the month as we target those who choose to drive while impaired.

"Driving impaired will not be tolerated on Calgary roads, so we are reminding everyone to make a safe plan before you head out."

Police point out that those planning on drinking or using drugs have plenty of options to avoid driving.

Designated drivers, public transit, taxis, rideshare providers, driver's alternative services and staying the night are all options that could save lives.