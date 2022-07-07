Calgary police make arrest in 8-year-old homicide case

A suspect is now in custody in connection with the death of Colton Crowshoe, an 18-year-old Calgary man who was last seen alive in 2014.

Calgary police say a male suspect was arrested on Thursday, the culmination of an investigation that began when Crowshoe disappeared after leaving a house party in Abbeydale, Alta.

Weeks later, his body was found in a retention pond near Stoney Trail and 16 Avenue N.E.

"Since 2014, homicide investigators have conducted thorough witness interviews and scoured CCTV to identify a suspect. Recently, members of the public came forward with new evidence that enabled us to progress the investigation," police said in a release.

The suspect that was arrested on Thursday has not been named, but authorities say he and Crowshoe were known to one another and had attended the house party together.

Police say the pair left the party together and, at some point, an altercation occurred that led to Crowshoe's death, with his body being dumped into the pond.

A motive has not been determined but it's not believed there are any further suspects.

"Our homicide detectives have been incredibly persistent throughout this investigation," said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit.

"Homicide investigations require support from resources across the service, and for eight years our CPS investigators have worked together tirelessly to find answers for Colton’s family."

The accused's identity will be released once charges are formally laid.