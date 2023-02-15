Calgary police make arrests in 2 separate drug busts

Police say two people face charges in connection with two separate drug busts, worth in excess of $40,000, in Calgary earlier this month.

In the first bust, police observed a speeding vehicle at 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 2 in the area of 74 Avenue and 21A Street S.E.

Officials say the vehicle proceeded at a high rate of speed through a school zone westbound on 76 Avenue S.E.

"A short time later, officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver was found to be in possession of two firearms which were located inside the vehicle," police said.

A search of the vehicle discovered:

Two scales;

Two iPhones;

$525 Canadian cash;

40.6 grams of crack cocaine (estimated value $2,900); and

18.1 grams of fentanyl (estimated street value $452).

Emmanuel Lokujo Kumi, 22, was arrested and charged with a dozen charges, including:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of a prohibited device;

Possession of a restricted firearm;

Carrying a concealed weapon; and

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

In the second incident, which took place on Feb. 5, police were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle.

When police arrived, they found an unconscious man in the driver's seat and soon discovered he was in possession of a firearm and drugs.

A subsequent search found:

109.3 grams of powder cocaine (estimated street value $10,900);

44.9 grams of Xanax tablets (estimated street value $750);

84.4 grams of Oxycodone pills (estimated street value $4,220);

7.4 grams of Diazepam pills (estimated street value $370);

19.5 grams of crack cocaine (estimated street value $1,950);

128.5 grams of fentanyl (estimated street value $6,425);

10.1 grams of crystal meth (estimated street value $200);

89.5 grams of psilocybin (estimated street value $1,790);

23.7 grams of Hydromorphone pills (estimated street value $2,370);

$8,440 Canadian cash;

Various forms of drug packaging;

Two scales; and

Two cell phones.

Darnell Jordan Foster, 35, faces the following charges:

Careless storage of a firearm;

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm;

Possession of an unlicensed weapon;

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle;

Possession of a restricted firearm;

Two counts of possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order;

Possession of a firearm with a knowingly altered, defaced or removed serial number;

Two counts of possession of crack cocaine for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of methamphetamines for the purpose of trafficking;

Six counts of possession of other drugs for the purpose of drug trafficking; and

Possession of proceeds of crime.

Police say both incidents are valuable to the enforcement of public safety because they resulted in the seizure of dangerous drugs and illegal weapons from Calgary's streets.

Anyone looking to report suspicious activity, or with information about this incident, is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or call 911 for a crime in progress. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips