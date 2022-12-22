Calgary police officer charged with assault in off-duty road rage investigation
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Journalist/Producer
Ryan White
A member of the Calgary Police Service has been charged with assault following an investigation into suspected road rage in northeast Calgary.
CPS officials say an argument erupted between two drivers in the neighbourhood of Skyview in the early evening hours of Aug. 30. One person struck the other and, following a call to 911, officers responded to the scene.
On Tuesday, 42-year-old Lisa Bischke, a CPS constable who was off duty at the time of the incident, was charged with assault and driving without due care and attention.
Bischke has been with the service for seven years and remains on administrative duties pending further review, police confirmed. Any potential for internal discipline is dependent on the outcome of the criminal case.
