The Calgary Police Service says an officer has died after being struck by a vehicle allegedly fleeing a traffic stop on New Year's Eve.

Police say the officer was allegedly hit at approximately 10:50 p.m. as a driver attempted to flee the traffic stop in progress.

He was given first aid at the scene but was pronounced dead after being transported to hospital.

Police say they are searching for the driver and vehicle involved in the incident.

Road closures were expected to continue in northeast area of the city where the alleged incident happened.

The police service says the incident has caused "unmeasurable" grief.

It is with profound sadness & heartbreak that we have to tell you that late yesterday evening we lost one of our police family.



While keeping our streets safe, an officer was struck by a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop & died as a result of his injuries https://t.co/ZYoYhSKhq5

— Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) January 1, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2021.