Calgary police officer who lost his legs dies of heart complications

Friends and family members are mourning the passing of Const. Jason Bramham, who lost his legs as a result of a serious influenza infection two years ago.

Bramham was diagnosed with an H1N9 viral infection after he collapsed in his home in 2020.

He was taken to hospital, where he was in a coma and underwent multiple heart surgeries.

However, as a result of the infection, he had to have both of his legs amputated.

Bramham managed to recover and was fitted for prosthetics, which were partially paid for through a GoFundMe campaign that allowed him to become active again.

Unfortunately, CPS have confirmed to CTV News that he died on Wednesday night from heart complications.