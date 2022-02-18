Calgary police officers deployed to Ottawa

Calgary Police Service officers have been deployed to Ottawa to assist with efforts to clear a massive protest in the nation's capital.

In a statement on social media, CPS said "similar to other law enforcement organizations across Canada, a contingent of CPS officers has been deployed to assist the Ottawa Police Service."

The statement didn't say how many CPS members are in Ottawa, what capacity they are serving in, or how long they would be deployed.

"Sufficient officer resources have been reserved in Calgary to address public safety needs here in the coming days," read the statement.

No other comment was available.

Police in Ottawa began making arrests on Thursday and ramped that up on Friday in an effort to clear a large demonstration that has been ongoing for several weeks.

Ottawa police say they had made at least 70 arrests as of Friday afternoon and towed at least 21 vehicles.

During a Friday afternoon press conference, Interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell called the plan to move in on protesters “methodical” and well thought out, noting officers had control of the situation on the ground.

Please see the following statement in response to inquiries surrounding Calgary Police Service officers deployed in Ottawa.

Protesters are assaulting officers, have attempted to remove officer’s weapons. All means of de-escalation have been used to move forward in our goal of returning Ottawa to it’s normalcy. #ottawa #ottnews