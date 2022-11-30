Calgary police on hunt for suspect in carjacking spree covering several city districts

Calgary police were on the run Wednesday, trying to catch a car thief who stole – and then ditched – vehicle after vehicle.

The suspect managed to stay just one step ahead of pursuing officers.

Police tell CTV News that officers responded to multiple carjackings on Wednesday morning coming from several districts.

As of 3:30 p.m., there had been 13 stolen vehicles and one attempted theft.

According to police, six of these incidents, plus a collision and subsequent failed carjacking, are being investigated as the result of just one person.

The seven incidents thought to be all from one perp are:

A truck taken by carjacking at 9:30 a.m., at Glenmore Trail and Elbow S.W.;

Another carjacking at 11:14 a.m., in the 4500 block of 13 Avenue S.W.;

A truck with a plow attached stolen at 11:30 a.m., at Glenmore Trail and 37 Street S.W.;

A collision in which a stolen truck was involved at 11:50 a.m., at 14 Street and Heritage Drive, in which the suspect fled and attempted another carjacking, failed but got away;

A truck stolen while running at 12 p.m., at 269 Wildwood Dr. S.W.;

A break-and-enter into a house in which car keys were stolen and used to take a vehicle at 12:15 p.m., in the 8200 block of Churchill Drive S.W.; and

A vehicle stolen while running at 1:30 p.m., in the 500 block of Lysander Drive S.E.

Police say the cold weather provides a common and prime scenario for thieves.

"Even if you have a second set of keys, I know some people have done that before as well. They'll start the car with one set of keys, lock it with the fob, go in the house. There's instances where, you know, offenders will actually break a window to steal the car," said Acting Sgt. Chris Terry with the CPS crime prevention team.

"If they want the car, they're going to get it, so just don't leave the keys in the car running without you in it."

Police say several units throughout Calgary are on the lookout for the suspect.

No suspect description has been provided by police at this time.