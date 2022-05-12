Calgary police release new photos, video of deadly road rage suspect

Calgary police have released new photos and video from a deadly shooting this week that investigators described as a "disturbing road rage incident."

Officers were called to the area of 36 Street S.E. and 17 Avenue S.E. at around 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday for reports that two vehicles, a 2021 red Chevrolet Silverado and a 2021 grey Volkswagen Jetta, were driving erratically and exchanging gunfire.

Police say "several" homes were hit by bullets, and an innocent victim inside a third, unrelated vehicle -- 40-year-old Angela McKenzie – was killed.

On Thursday, investigators clarified that it doesn't appear that the silver minivan McKenzie was driving was hit by gunfire.

Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson says several units within the police service are working together to determine what exactly led up to the shooting.

"Our hearts go out to Angela’s family and friends at this difficult time and our focus remains on the identification of the driver of the truck in order to hold him responsible for this senseless death.”

Both vehicles involved in the shootout, a truck and a van, have been seized by police for further forensic testing.

Police found the man believed to be the driver of the Jetta nearby, suffering from gunshot wounds; he was transported to hospital in stable condition.

Police initially said two people, a man and woman, fled on foot from the Silverado. However, on Thursday, police said it's believed only one person was inside the vehicle.

“This suspect remains at large, and we encourage anyone with information about their identity or whereabouts to contact police,” Gregson said.

The suspect is described as a 25- to 30-year old man with a medium build. He was wearing a baseball cap and was carrying a laptop-style bag.

"We know that members of the community have questions about how something like this could happen in our city, " added Gregson.

"Although it’s still too early to speak about motive or connections between the offenders, we continue to investigate and again want to call on community members to help us with our investigation. Even small pieces of information can have a significant impact."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

FAMILY, FRIENDS RALLY AROUND ORPHANED CHILDREN

McKenzie was identified by her church pastor as a mother of five children between the ages of nine and 17.

"It's a huge tragedy," said Capt. Ian Scott of the Salvation Army Berkshire Citadel Community Church in northwest Calgary.

"That's the second loss for them in just a matter of months."

Scott said the children lost their father to an illness in February, so it's not yet clear who will care for them.

A GoFundMe account, he said, has been set up by the previous pastor of the church to help the children and their grandmother, Sylvia McKenzie, who is currently caring for them.

"Our hearts were broken over the devastating tragedy that killed a dear friend to so many," it says.

"Angela cared so much for everyone, always thinking of others needs before her own. She loved unconditionally and her children were her number one priority."

Scott, who has been the pastor at the church for a year, said Angela McKenzie was a longtime member of the church.

"She is one of those members of your congregation who is involved in everything: children's activities, planning activities, events," he said.

"That's been her history for the time she's been here for many, many years."

Scott said other members are now doing everything they can help her family.

"There's food support and there's emotional support and people are dropping in and checking on the kids, checking on (her) mom, checking on the other adults as community does," he said.

Scott said he was devastated to hear about McKenzie's death, which happened when she was on her way home after dropping off some items.

"It's a wrong time, wrong place and wrong circumstance," he said.

"It is really just a devastating loss to the community and to her family and friends."

- With files from The Canadian Press