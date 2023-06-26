Calgary police release photos of items seized in national crackdown on 3D-printed guns

Calgary police say a fully complete, 3D-printed gun was among the items seized locally as part of a nation-wide operation cracking down on the manufacturing and trafficking of privately-made firearms.

The operation, called Project Reproduction, was led by Montreal’s Équipe intégrée de lutte au trafic d'armes (EILTA) and saw hundreds of firearms seized throughout Canada last week.

As part of the operation, police identified multiple people in Calgary who were believed to be linked to the manufacturing of 3D-printed firearms.

On June 20, police executed searches at the following locations:

The 200 block of Falmere Way N.E.;

The 0 to 100 block of Warwick Drive S.W.;

The 0 to 100 block of Covepark Terrace N.E.; and

The 700 block of Boulder Creek Drive, in Langdon, Alta.

On Monday, police released information on the items seized, which included:

Three 3D printers and corresponding filament;

Seven 3D-printed receivers;

One fully complete 3D-printed firearm;

Five rifles;

Three airsoft rifles;

Multiple rounds and types of ammunition; and

1.3 kilograms of powder and crack cocaine.

Police say charges are pending and more details will be released once they've been laid.

In a statement, Acting Staff Sgt. Ben Lawson said 3D-printed firearms have become more prevalence in Calgary since last year.

"We are constantly working to identify individuals involved in illegal firearms manufacturing and hold them accountable," he said.

"This investigation demonstrates the cross-jurisdictional nature of this type of crime and the success that a coordinated and concerted effort can have on public safety."