Calgary police release photos of suspect in downtown sex assault
Calgary police are hoping to identify a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the downtown core last month.
Police said the victim was standing with a group of people at the Third Street S.W. CTrain station at around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 when a stranger approached and "started shouting obscenities."
"It is believed that the man then advanced toward a female in the group, sexually assaulted her and walked away," police said in a Friday news release.
"We take these incidents very seriously and encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to contact us, no matter when the incident occurred. There are no time restrictions in Canada on how long police have to lay charges after a criminal offence occurs."
The suspect is described as being between 25 and 30 years old, 175 centimetres (5’9”) tall and having a heavy build and a goatee.
