Calgary police renew public plea to help find missing teen

Calgary police are again asking the public for help finding a teen who has been missing since the summer.

Aaliyah Manyheads was last seen in the community of Woodlands on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at approximately 9 p.m.

Police requested for help finding Manyheads shortly after. On Friday, police said though investigators have been following up on leads and tips since then, they haven't been able to locate her.

Manyheads is described as being about 173 centimetres (5’8”) tall and 70 kilograms (155 pounds) with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said she has a scar on her cheek below her right eye.

When she went missing, Manyheads was wearing a black, maroon and white windbreaker, a black Puma hooded sweater, and black Champion shorts.

"At this time, there is nothing to indicate foul play is involved," police said in a Friday news release.

"Although this case does not meet the threshold for an Amber Alert, we are working with our partners at the Missing Children Society of Canada to issue an alert in hopes of locating Aaliyah."

Anyone with information on Manyheads' whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.